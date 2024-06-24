Kim Kardashian Caught Looking Like Bianca Censori Again!

She’s back at it again, Perezcious readers!

Kim Kardashian seems to be once again channeling her inner Bianca Censori with a new look she posted to her Instagram. Sunday night the reality TV star shared a carousel of snaps to her grid, walking around the streets at night in some paparazzi snaps, as well as a few looks at what appears to be a closet full of SKIMS pieces. The ‘fit she’s rocking is what’s turning heads, though!

A fur bodysuit, tummy control tights, and some open-toed pointed heels. And, of course, her fresh blonde hairdo! She captioned the post:

“cream dream”

Now, we all know Kanye West loves to style his wife in bodysuits and fur — so it’s no surprise fans and followers would instantly note this look as Bianca-like. Plus, the 29-year-old is known for going barefoot, as well. So the open-toed shoes also scream Censori to fans!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kim and Bianca have been twinning. Most recently when Odell Beckham Jr. called it quits with the socialite, she had another “Kim Censori” outfit on deck.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]