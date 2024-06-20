Kim Kardashian Finally Admits What The World Already Knows About Her Acting Career!

Gotta give Kim Kardashian a little bit of credit — at least she (sometimes) knows when to poke fun at herself. And Thursday’s brand new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu was one of those times!

During the ep, the reality TV veteran sat down with pals to discuss the turn she’s made to become an actor in scripted fare. After her unexpected 2023 casting in American Horror Story, she’s since stepped up to the plate with her own comedy film, The Fifth Wheel. Kim is producing that flick, which was written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito, and she’s also starring in it. And to say she’s nervous about taking on scripted acting roles after her years-long run in reality TV is the understatement of the century!

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Told Taylor Swift Before Doing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Campaign!

During her Hulu sit-down with pals, the 43-year-old acknowledged that she will “have to give up” something in her life to make her acting dreams work — and she has thus far chosen sleep as the thing to relinquish! Not only that, though, she’s got a BIG ten-year plan for it! Admitting that she was “not expecting this career turn” to act in scripted content, Kim revealed:

“I can do a movie a year; I’ve got about ten years where I still look good, so that’s all I’ve got in me and then I’ll take some time off. … That’s my ten-year plan.”

Wow!!

But… she may have trouble finding roles to suit her over the next decade. And she is finally admitting (part of) the reason why: her looks! Joking with her pals, Kim quipped that Botox injectables are holding back her acting abilities. She reasoned that a face full of Botox doesn’t really lend itself to showing emotion on camera:

“I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I don’t have it.”

Not wrong! Kim then perfectly proved her point by raising her eyebrows for her friends — which in turn didn’t seem to move the skin on her forehead at all! Oops! You’ve got to show emotion to be an actor. That stone-faced look won’t cut it!

Oh, and there’s another dealbreaker for Kim’s acting career, too: weight gain! The notoriously svelte star said she isn’t down to gain weight for future roles, either:

“I’m not gonna be gaining 500 pounds for a role or losing … that’s not where I need to be.”

So, between Botox and weight woes, she’s going to be a little more limited in roles. At least she can readily admit that to herself! The rest of us have known about her acting limitations for a while already. LOLz! Just saying!

If we had to guess, her future roles will probably be somewhat similar to the entertainment publicist gig she took on in American Horror Story: Delicate. You know, Hollywood-adjacent characters and roles in which she wouldn’t look out of place with a face full of Botox and all that!

In the end, Kim did concede that her long-term plan is a little out there, and for now, she’s solely focused on The Fifth Wheel. Regarding that much anticipated project, she acknowledged that she’s SUPER nervous and knows she must deliver:

“I’m really nervous about it ’cause I have to f**king deliver. It’s such a challenge for me, and I want to welcome a challenge, and I’m like, every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself.”

Well, she’s definitely challenging herself, that’s for sure. But be honest, Perezcious readers: is Botox really the reason Kim’s acting career is, umm, probably not going to rival Meryl Streep anytime soon?! Sound OFF with your reaction to her acting self-analysis down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube/FX Networks/YouTube]