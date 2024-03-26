Kim Kardashian Channeling Bianca Censori After Odell Beckham Jr. Split?!

What is Kim Kardashian doing?? It’s the question on the lips and fingertips of legions of her fans right now.

Just hours after reports she broke up with rumored boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr., the reality star posted a look to Instagram that has everyone asking… Wait, is that Kanye West‘s wife?? See what we mean (below)!

The fur, the sheer leggings, the sunglasses, the… well, the nothing else. It’s definitely giving big Bianca Censori energy.

And commenters weren’t shy letting her know it had Ye’s new wife all over it. Some wrote:

“Kim censori” “Ok, she is acting like Bianca right now.” “Inspired by Censori” “Bianca is this you?” “Who is cosplaying who?? I’m lost at this point.” “When you are sending a msg to your ex” “He’s gone, never come back”

OUCH!

Of course, plenty of fans did defend the American Horror Story star, pointing out what Ye is putting on Bianca has always been an iteration of Kim’s look.

The funny thing is, this isn’t even a brand new shoot! She posted a pic from it last week, but no one even noticed because they were too busy pointing out her 2006 middle school layered outfit from the same carousel!

Could she have dug it up to show Odell what he was missing? Sure, why not? But Ye probably isn’t missing anything there as he has a version at home.

Do YOU think Kim’s look is inspired by Bianca?

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Kim Kardashian/Instagram.]