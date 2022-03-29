Kim Kardashian Fully Embracing Soccer Mom Vibes As She Shows Off SUPER Expensive New Maybach... Minivan!

Nothing like taking the minivan to pick up the kids at school and shuttle them off to soccer practice!

What’s that, honey? It’s time to drive through the carpool line? And you want to take the half-million dollar minivan for the trip? OK, no problem!

Wait… WHAT???

Kim Kardashian is a mom like all other moms, parenting her four children to the best of her abilities. But she’s not a mom like all other moms, if we’re being honest! And if you didn’t already know that to be true, maybe her $400,000 whip will change your mind!! Kim popped up on the season finale of the Discovery+ series Million Dollar Wheels this week, and celebrity car dealer RD Whittington gifted her a six-figure Maybach minivan in order to help drive the kids around in style!

The show released a teaser of Kim’s ep. on Monday, and viewers get to see a few shots of the amazing interior of the expensive new whip! Ch-ch-check out Kim’s stylish (and costly) new minivan teased from the now-streaming season finale (below):

DAMN!!!

Of course, with the size of Kim’s family, including kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm in addition to a whole host of nieces and nephews, a big ol’ minivan would seem to come in handy!

We’re still just shocked at the price tag! What about U, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts on the car down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Hulu/E! News/YouTube]