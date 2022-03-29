Kim Kardashian Says It Was 'Really Hard' Dealing With Kanye West MONTHS AGO In New Hulu Teaser!

Kim Kardashian is revealing what it was like dealing with Kanye West months ago, before ALL of the most recent Instagram drama heaped upon her new boyfriend Pete Davidson!

According to the KKW Beauty mogul, her divorce from Ye has been very difficult for a long time — much longer than the public has known, in fact — and we will all learn more about it on the forthcoming Hulu series The Kardashians, which premieres in the middle of next month.

On Sunday, the tech giant released another brand-new trailer for the reality TV juggernaut’s first streaming season. This one is very, very brief, but in 30 seconds, we see quite a bit — and we get key new information about Kim and Kanye.

As longtime KUWTK viewers have come to expect, the regulars all show out in the new teaser! That means Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s engagement pops up, as well as Khloé Kardashian‘s take on her “complicated” situation with baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

But the key here is Kim. In a super-quick confessional clip from the trailer, Kim says to the camera:

“It’s really hard with Kanye.”

Interesting! But not super news-worthy considering all that has gone on lately, right?

Welllll… think about the production schedule here! This footage was shot months ago, back when Kim and Kanye were still married, and possibly even before Kim first got close to Pete following her SNL hosting gig! Kravis’ engagement happened in mid-October, and that is clearly a focal point for this new trailer, and the Hulu series overall. So, based on the timing of that, Kim could be talking about things being “really hard” with Ye as many as six months ago!

Jeez!!!

How bad was it?! And what specifically happened to make things so difficult?? Because whatever it was, it was clearly something behind the scenes, and not related to Ye’s more recent IG antics!

Watch the new quickie trailer for yourself (below):

