Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spotted Side-By-Side In Surprising Scene At Son Saint's Soccer Game!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s latest public move is a very welcome sight: calm, cordial, kid-centered coparenting — and very clearly drama-free! (At least for now?)

The former couple stepped out in a surprisingly pleasant united front over the weekend, showing out for son Saint West‘s soccer game and cheering him on together. Their oldest daughter, North West, was also in attendance for the event, hanging with mom and dad as the famous parents showed no sign of the strife that has dominated headlines over the last few months.

Ye was busy filming the game on his phone, and several snaps show him smiling ear-to-ear while pointing the camera at the action and following Saint around the field. At one point, as TMZ notes, Yeezy even drops into a crouch and lets out a big grin at the happenings on the pitch — a true dad-life set-up if there ever were one. LOLz!

Kim and North both looked on throughout as well, standing close to Ye and cheering on the 6-year-old boy as he began his road to soccer glory. As the outlet notes, there wasn’t a ton of warm interaction between the rapper and the SKIMS mogul. But just being in close quarters like that, and stepping up with a joint show of support for Saint, is definitely a welcome sight! (You can see the pics HERE, by the way.)

Now, as Perezcious readers have probably suspected by now, Pete Davidson was nowhere in sight for this one. Sure, the Saturday Night Live star did pop up at one of Reign Disick‘s recent Little League baseball games, so it would seem that family fun is a focus for Kim’s new boyfriend. And sure, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick was also there to take in the game alongside her new man Travis Barker, too, with their families fully (and sometimes awkwardly) blended together at this point.

But it’s clear that Kim, Kanye, and Pete are not quite ready to go that far yet. So it’s probably better that Ye show up now, and the KKW Beauty mogul can hang out with her stand-up comic beau later. And honestly, that’s fine. Better this truce between exes than another Instagram blow-up or something!

Of course, the custody implications of scenes like this are interesting. Perezcious readers will readily recall how we’ve previously reported on Ye’s apparent displeasure with the coparenting situation, and his alleged plans to legally alter the balance of power there. Earlier this month, we covered a report alleging the Donda rapper was keen on getting full custody of his four children amid his ongoing divorce from the reality TV star. At the time, an insider explained the tense situation (below):

“Kanye wants to go for full custody of the children. People close to him were pretty shocked and have been trying to persuade him not to, but he is adamant that he wants the kids full time. He believes Kim is away a lot working and spending time with Pete and that he’d be a better parent. Kanye thinks the children spend too much time with the nannies and that he’d be around more than Kim.”

And the source added more about the rapper’s alleged parenting thoughts:

“He also has issues with Kim’s parenting, he thinks she gives the kids whatever they want, and they are growing up spoiled. But everyone close to Kim knows she is a devoted mother to her children. Of course the children spend time with nannies, but she is a working mother.”

Obviously, showing out together like this, could go a long way to mend the proverbial fences between exes and deescalate the whole situation. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are we right to be so (cautiously) optimistic about Kim and Kanye coming together for Saint’s soccer game?

Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)…

