Kim Kardashian Apologizes For Controversial 'Get Your F**king Ass Up & Work' Comment -- But Is She Still Missing The Point!?

Kim Kardashian is speaking out.

The Skims founder made headlines earlier this month for something she said during a Variety profile. When asked about what advice she’d give women in business, Pete Davidson‘s girlfriend mused:

“I have the best advice for women in business: get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments, and show up and do the work.”

Pretty freakin’ off-base — and the Internet thought so too. Twitter positively came for the reality star and, in part, shared:

“Kim Kardashian telling women in business to get their asses up and work the day after International Womens Day has to be the biggest joke of the year.” “Kim Kardashian, a famous person without any career or job history is telling regular hard-working females to ‘move their f**king asses and work’ like she has worked a single day in her entire life lol” “I have the best advice for Kim Kardashian. Shut the f**k up because you know nothing about what it’s like to be anything but rich and privileged.”

BIG YIKES!

Well, with The Kardashians set to premiere on Hulu next month, and press for the show ramping up, the KKW Beauty owner decided to stop by Good Morning America and address her controversial clip!

Related: Kimye Seem To Be Co-Parenting Ok… For Now!

She explained to Robin Roberts on Monday:

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous. And I…my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

Kim went on:

“Having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success and you have to really work hard to get there even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media, and you can, if you put in a lot of hard work.. It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

Watch the clip (below):

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over women in business comments: “It wasn't a blanket statement towards women … it was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”@robinrobertshttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/C15OoEIJz2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022

While it seems Kim understands how her words hurt others, she makes no mention of her father Robert Kardashian‘s notoriety, her extremely privileged upbringing, or her connection to Olympian Caitlyn Jenner — all before social media and fame.

So one would say the door was already open for Kanye West‘s ex to flourish in ways the average woman could never. Sure, she had to work hard, and we’re not discounting that — but to not make any mention of privilege is still very out of touch!

Acceptable apology? Or do you want more from Kimmy Cakes?! SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram/GMA]