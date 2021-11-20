Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Apparently Working On An Entirely New Career For Her!

Wait, so Kim Kardashian wants to do WHAT?!

Is this a joke??

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is reportedly putting actual work in to “launch” her comedy career — and her new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, is apparently right there helping with it!

According to The Sun, Kim is “in talks” to “launch” a comedy tour with Pete’s help, and the support and vision of momager extraordinaire Kris Jenner.

WUT?!

A source spoke to the outlet on Friday afternoon, revealing the situation and explaining that the KKW Beauty head and her new man are apparently actively writing a show right now:

“Kim is in talks to do a comedy tour. She can sell tickets live to anything, now she just needs an act. Pete is working on it with her, and Kris Jenner is behind it. They are writing the show now. That’s why Pete’s in Palm Springs.”

Wow!!!

The source continued on from there, getting cocky about Kim’s ability to draw a crowd and revealing how her run on SNL last month actually tipped the reality TV star off that she might just be able to do this:

“Let’s be honest, Kim live could sell out Madison Square Garden! Now she just needs an act, and Saturday Night Live has given her all the confidence she needs to pull it off.”

Cocky, sure, but they aren’t wrong! Kim probably could sell out Madison Square Garden pretty easily! But can she and Pete produce an act that’ll draw a crowd?!

The insider added one more financially-focused tidbit to the conversation, too, explaining how the duo has a real incentive to kill it with the live work:

“I knows, it sounds crazy, but ask anyone, all the money is in live performing.”

And Kim did deliver huge ratings for SNL, so maybe the insider ain’t wrong there?!

The mole delivered on one more (very important) tidbit of information, too: the show’s rough content outline!

According to the insider, the act will allegedly be sort of like Oprah Winfrey‘s 2020 Vision tour, or Katie Couric‘s Going There run — a mix of comedy and personal stories, giving insight into the speaker for a crowd desperate to know more.

The source surmised:

“It’ll be like ‘An Evening With Kim, Live’ type show. You know they are going to be selling merchandise in the lobby.”

Gotta sell that merch…

What do U make of this shocking comedy special revelation, Perezcious readers?!

Do U think we’ll see Kim selling out Madison Square Garden any time soon???

Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)…

