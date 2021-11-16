Pete Davidson Reveals His Biggest Dating Dealbreaker -- Kim Kardashian, You Listening??

Pete Davidson has turned into quite the Casanova, so how does he pick who to date next?

In Tuesday’s episode of iHeartRadio’s River Cafe Table 4 with Ruthie Rodgers, the Saturday Night Live star admitted that he’s figured out the best way to determine if a girl is worth a second date and how to make himself look good in the process. Sharing his top-notch dating tip, the comedian expressed:

“If you go to a great restaurant, like, even if I’m a s**t date, it’s like, at least the food was great. So she could be like, ‘Well, he paid and I ate.’ […] That or a movie is so easy because [at] a movie, you don’t even have to talk.”

LOLz!! At least he’s trying to make sure everyone has a good time! It’s no surprise these outings work so well; they wouldn’t be the two most common first dates for nothing!

The podcast host also noted that taking a potential partner to a restaurant is a great way to see how they act around servers. If they’re rude, you have a great reason to avoid a second date before feelings get too involved. The Meet Cute performer agreed, adding:

“Then immediately, in my head, I’d be like, ‘OK, never [again]. This is it.’”

Guess we can assume Kim Kardashian and all Pete’s other exes have had wonderful table manners since they made it past the first dinner — and in Staten Island, no less! As Perezcious readers know, since Davidson rose to stardom, he’s been linked to A-listers like Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and Bridgerton breakout star Phoebe Dynevor. He was even engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 before they called it off and she tied the knot with Dalton Gomez earlier this year.

Now that he’s linked to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum (amid her divorce from Kanye West), many can’t wrap their minds around how he’s charming all these women. Well, to explain a bit more, the King of Staten Island lead told Paper magazine in November 2019:

“I treat the person I’m with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

No wonder all these ladies keep falling for him!! The dude sounds like a true gentleman!

That said, the Big Time Adolescence alum did admit that his “aggressive” pursuits can be a bit overwhelming to some, continuing:

“It’s very off-putting to some. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t, and then it sometimes makes me feel bad about myself because I’m like, ‘I did all this stuff and… you didn’t care at all!’”

Yeah, we can see how that could get problematic…

The extra special attention seems to be working on the aspiring lawyer so far. The duo first sparked romance rumors after they teamed up for her SNL hosting debut in October. Earlier this month, an Us Weekly source claimed the reality TV personality is “falling for” the 28-year-old! The insider revealed:

“He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens.”

Aww!! Just what she deserves after her breakup, TBH. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Surprised about Pete’s dating tips and dealbreakers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

