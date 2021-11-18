Pete Davidson Celebrated His Birthday With Kim Kardashian AND Kris Jenner -- IN MATCHING PAJAMAS!!

Technically, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s couple status is still up in the air, but a new social media post from Flavor Flav may have just confirmed some things. We mean, the fact that the comedian hung out with momager Kris Jenner on his birthday has to mean something, right?

On Wednesday, the 62-year-old Public Enemy hype man commemorated Davidson’s 28th year around the sun by posting a group photograph that included the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her momma. The Saturday Night Live star, Kimmy Kakes, and Kris all sported matching brown plaid pajamas. At first it appeared as though Kim may have just given Pete her jacket, but on closer inspection, you can see Kim’s top is still with her, tied around her waist.

And yes, of course the PJs are SKIMS. Of course!

Alongside the snapshots, Flav wrote:

“FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner. Pete … I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for … it lookz real good on you …. happy birthday ….

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

According to TMZ, the birthday celebration took place at Kris’ home in Palm Springs. It is unclear who else attended the festivities since the rapper only shared photos with Davidson and the Kardashian-Jenner ladies. But what we do know is that this is the latest evidence that Pim is totally a thing!

Romance rumors between Kim and Pete, who met in October and shared a kiss when the KKW Beauty founder hosted an episode of SNL, started after they were photographed holding hands on an amusement park ride at Knott’s Berry Farm. Then, they were spotted out together again in New York City, where they enjoyed a rooftop dinner in Staten Island and hung out with friends at Zero Pond.

Despite sources continuously saying Kim is just “single and having fun at the moment,” a source confessed to Us Weekly recently that the 41-year-old “is falling for” Davidson:

“He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens.”

The confidant claims Kim has “such an easy time” with the actor who “makes her laugh.” Most importantly, they say she is also always “smiling and excited” after they’re together, adding:

“Everything flows well [when they’re together].”

We love this for Kim following her split from Kanye!

Do you think Kim and Pete are officially an item now, or still just friends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

