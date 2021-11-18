Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating!

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are going steady, y’all!

While it’s no secret the Saturday Night Live star and KUWTK alum have been heating up over the past few weeks, it sounds like the pair are starting to take their romance seriously, as it’s just been reported that the twosome now consider themselves to be officially dating!

The development was reported by Page Six on Thursday, with the outlet noting that reps for the new couple didn’t immediately return its requests for comment.

If this is true, it would be a pretty big deal, seeing as, up until now, we’ve only heard that the two were having fun. Still, we’re not entirely surprised to hear this romance is getting serious, as the King of Staten Island star recently traveled to California for his 28th birthday — which he spent with the SKIMS founder, her mom Kris Jenner, and Flavor Flav of all people. And they were wearing matching pajamas!

The reality superstar and comedian first sparked romance rumors last month when they were spotted holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California on October 29, shortly after her SNL hosting gig — where the duo shared a smooch during a sketch.

The Big Time Adolescence actor later treated the KKW Beauty mogul to a private dinner on the roof of Campania on Staten Island, where they were able to enjoy a romantic meal sans security. It was then revealed that Kimmy Kakes brought Pete as her date to Simon Huck’s birthday party at Zero Bond.

An insider told the outlet at the time:

“They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other… there was no [Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker]-style PDA.”

A separate insider recently explained to People why Pete and Kim’s romance works so well, sharing:

“Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch. They are getting to know each other better and getting along great. Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it.”

Yup, we can totally see that! LOLz!

While Kim and Pete continue to explore their new relationship, the 41-year-old’s estranged husband, Kanye West, has moved on with model Vinetria. The 44-year-old rapper recently brought the 22-year-old influencer as his plus-one to his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis, so clearly love is in the air for just about everyone.

Are U surprised to hear Kim and Pete are officially dating? Sound off in the comments!

