Pete Davidson Checks Into Mental Health Facility

Pete Davidson has checked into a wellness facility.

On Wednesday, People reported the Bupkis star checked himself into a facility with the intention of seeking mental health support. Details are slim, but it sounds like his loved ones are happy he’s putting his wellness first.

The SNL alum has been very open in the past about his struggle with both mental health and drug addiction. Just last summer, he checked into a rehab facility with a friend telling Page Six at the time:

“Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.”

Another source told the site:

“Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it.”

Well, it sounds like this could be one of those times.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old revealed during a stand-up comedy set in Atlantic City that he finally kicked his addiction to “coke and ketamine and f**king all the pills.” However, he DID reveal that he’s still indulging in marijuana.

On Wednesday, the source told People Pete’s mental health has “always been a priority.” Well, he did just finish all of his community service after crashing into a Beverly Hills home last year AND a tour of over 200 stand-up shows… And on top of that had a breakup! So hopefully he just needs a bit of a reset!

Our thoughts are with Pete!

[Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube]