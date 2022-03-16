Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson Has THREE Tattoos Of Her Already -- And Got Her Name BRANDED On His Chest!

Whoa! You can’t say Pete Davidson isn’t showing his commitment!

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans looking at his shirtless selfie from bed (the one that Kanye West posted to his Instagram) noticed what they thought might be a tattoo dedicated to Kim Kardashian. Well, the reality star visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday and confirmed it… well, kind of. It’s a lot more serious than folks thought!

During the interview she revealed that Pete actually has three separate tattoos dedicated to Kim already. Yes, THREE! She explained:

“The first tattoo he got, I was like ‘Oh so cute! Thank you.’ The second, whatever. ‘That’s so cute.’ But that’s what tattoo people do. They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life.”

The tats are “cutesy things” says Kim. For instance, her favorite reads on the opposite side of his chest:

“My girl is a lawyer.”

Kim thinks that’s “really cute.” Well, it’s certainly very supportive.

Hey, wasn’t he planning on removing his tats? Why is he getting inked again? And more importantly why is he getting tattoos of a woman he’s dating again? We mean, the last time he did this he had to cover up and then remove the Ariana Grande-inspired ink on his neck.

Well, that’s not going to happen this time. He made sure. Kim revealed that the first “tattoo” that people spotted, the one on his chest that says “Kim”? that’s not a tattoo. It’s a brand.

At Ellen’s understandably confused reaction, Kim tried to clarify:

“Like a… Like a branding.”

Ellen made branding hand motions and asked:

“Like an iron thing went onto his body to brand ‘Kim’?”

Kim confirmed that’s exactly what she’s saying. And it’s something that for sure won’t end up like the Ari tat. The 41-year-old explained:

“I think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t get rid of.’ He’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and neck tats so he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up. I just wanted it there as a scar on me.'”

Super permanent. Yowza. The audience wasn’t fully on board, but Kim is convinced, saying:

“It’s so cute, guys.”

Well, this is a new one on us, we think. We can’t remember a celeb couple who literally got the other’s name BRANDED on them. See the whole interview, in which Kim also discusses why there aren’t more pics of the couple on IG (below)!

[Image via The Ellen DeGeneres Show/YouTube.]