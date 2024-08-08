Kim Kardashian ‘Pities’ Bianca Censori As She ‘Knows First Hand How Controlling’ Kanye West Is!

Kim Kardashian knows how tough it is to be married to “puppeteer” Kanye West. That is why she feels really bad for Bianca Censori!

A source told Closer magazine that the reality star “genuinely pities” and has a lot of “compassion” for the 29-year-old architect as Ye continues “acting like a puppeteer” by “forcing” his wife to wear NSFW outfits. Since getting together, Bianca has taken huge fashion risks, sometimes wearing mere pieces of fabric to cover herself out in public. Other times she has opted to leave nothing to the imagination and put her breasts or butt on display for the whole world to see! And yet while Bianca bares it all, her hubby is always covered up.

Sources have gone back and forth about whether the Yeezy architectural designer chose on her own to dress so risqué in public. Some say it’s nothing more than “performance art” to her and part of her “game plan” while married to Kanye. Meanwhile, others believe the controversial rapper is fully running the show and manipulating her. Even Bianca’s family was on edge about the situation between her and Kanye for a while!

As for Kim? She seemingly falls into that second camp — which is why the SKIMS founder cannot help but feel empathy for the girl! The Closer insider said:

“She knows first hand how controlling Kanye is, and how difficult it is to get away from him once he has you hooked.”

Kim “can only imagine” how “the poor girl was lured in by the limelight and the lifestyle” the Stronger artist “can offer,” according to the source. And now, Bianca is allegedly “trapped” in a toxic marriage with him. Oof.

[Image via Hulu/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]