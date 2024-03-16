Kanye West ‘Forces’ Bianca Censori To Dress In NSFW Outfits To Outshine Ex Kim Kardashian?!

Is Kanye West trying to come for Kim Kardashian‘s crown?! That is what one expert thinks!

Bianca Censori has made headlines for her risqué looks for a while. Her fashion statements have reached such NSFW extremes — like stepping out almost naked in public — that her friends and family have been very concerned about the 29-year-old architectural designer, even believing that the rapper was allegedly manipulating and controlling her. Let’s face it! Many of us think that is what’s going on here! However, a source recently claimed Kanye has not pressured Bianca into anything. In fact, they said the racy looks and other wild antics are all part of her “game plan” to secure her bag in the long run. Hmm.

Related: Kanye West Goes After Hailey Bieber In Profanity-Riddled Post!

Now, a public relations expert believes there is a lot more to the story when it comes to the inneresting fashion statements Bianca and Kanye have made. Mark Borkowski told Dailymail.com on Saturday that he does feel the couple have a “game plan” here – but it is all about trying to outshine Kim by “breaking the internet” with the provocative looks! What?! He argued Kanye uses Bianca to copy the publicity strategy pursued by his ex-wife. However, the 46-year-old Yeezy designer pushes his “freak show” to the limit in order to remain in the spotlight. And Bianca, he feels, could be happily along for the ride. Borkowski explained:

​​”Kanye understands outrage and is trying to break the Internet. I think a lot of people are starting to feel rather uncomfortable, despite everything he’s said, about that, he feels he can do whatever he wants with his partner. There is a line here drawn between those who believe this is control and those who believe that this woman is complicit and fully involved with this freak show. But it is a weird freak show that everybody is engaging with and some are enjoying these quite explicit photos.”

He continued:

“I think we’ll be looking back at this if a rift appears between them as something that is something exploitative. Some of the dresses are built for craving for publicity. You can only assume this is a way of Kanye keeping his name at the forefront and on everybody’s lips and also a statement to his ex-wife Kim who engaged in the same publicity, which he is taking to another level but she did with a lot more style and panache. It wasn’t as direct as this.”

Wow…

It is hard to imagine anyone could ever outshine Kim! But Kanye seems determined to do it, Borkowski says. However, he hasn’t been successful so far! Not to mention all these looks – and his antisemitism controversy – have only made many people uncomfortable and alienated brands. As Borkowski pointed out:

“I feel uncomfortable but you are looking at someone who can generate a conversation, Kanye knows how to do that. But I can’t see a strategy here. He has pushed himself so far away from brands with his anti-Semitic remarks and outrage that there has to be a limit where he doesn’t want one.”

If we know one thing about Kimmy Kakes, she won’t let her ex-husband or his wife dull her shine anytime soon! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]