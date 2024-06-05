Is Kim Kardashian Trying To Overshadow Her Own Daughter With THIS?? Fans Think So!

Kim, girl, what are you doing?!?!

Fans are accusing Kim Kardashian of trying to steal North West’s shine! And, well, they’ve kind of got a point! Last month, the SKIMS exec’s oldest daughter starred in a live-action production of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl. She played a young version of Simba, even singing his iconic tune, I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.

North West performs "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King" at the Lion King 30th Anniversary Concert at the Hollywood Bowl last night ???? Other perspective: pic.twitter.com/XxMsLnrIif — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) May 25, 2024

All eyes were on her for a while after — for better or for worse. She reportedly received a standing ovation, but the win was undercut by insiders alleging that Kim’s close relationship with the play’s producers was the driving force behind her landing the role. Yes, it possibly sounds like yet another nepo baby tale. But still, Miss Westie has been receiving a ton of press for it… And Kim clearly wants in!

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old hopped on social media to share pics of herself in a sherpa getup. See (below):

Remind you of anything?? Well, just a week before, the proud mom posted pics of North in her Simba costume — to which Kim’s latest fashion statement is VERY strikingly similar!

Fans were quick to call out The Kardashians star for selfishly trying to take the spotlight away from her daughter. Here are just a few of the strong reactions that fans flung into Kim’s comments section after the reality TV maven posted her new set of North-related pictures:

“You couldn’t let your daughter have a moment u had to wear it to” “Why can’t she ever let anyone have their moment. Always wants to outdo the original” “Lol just takes her kids spot light: “Just bc you can, doesn’t mean you should.” “One thing she gone do is upstage her daughter cause she bought the stage” “Imagine paying to let your daughter have a moment then not letting your daughter have a moment”

Another fan pointed to big sis Kourtney Kardashian‘s 2022 beef with Kim over the SKKN founder allegedly copying Kourt’s wedding aesthetic for a fashion campaign:

“So Kourtney was right “

Oof!

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? Do YOU think Kim copied North’s look? Was the A-list momma trying to take the spotlight away from her daughter like fans say?! Let us know your takes in the comments down below!

[Images via FX Networks/YouTube & Kim Kardashian/TikTok]