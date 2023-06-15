Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Went AT IT Over Italy Wedding & Fashion Partnership! This Was INTENSE!

It’s been promoted and pushed for weeks on teasers for The Kardashians. And now, we finally get to see it go down!

Yes, we’re talking about Kim Kardashian‘s blowout fight with big sis Kourtney Kardashian regarding the SKIMS exec’s decision to partner with Dolce & Gabbana and set up a brand collab amid Kourt’s Italian wedding last May to Travis Barker.

Fans of the Hulu series have been waiting FOREVER to see how the SKKN By Kim mogul and the Poosh head honcho duked it out over the sponsorship. And now it’s here!!!

On Thursday’s new episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney slams Kim for using the wedding to put in place a “business opportunity” with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The partnership crystallized months later at Milan Fashion Week, but already back in May of last year, the damage had been done.

As it turns out, Kourtney first got mad after Kim called prior to let her know that SKIMS — which was originally in on the collab — was no longer involved. When Kourt asked dryly if Kim’s call was to ask for “permission” to work with Dolce & Gabbana amid the wedding prep, Kim coldly replied:

“I guess.”

The collab alone might not have sent Kourtney over the edge, but the mom of three really got heated since she had already been all Dolce’d out for the nuptials. Then, things got even worse when momager Kris Jenner used the fam’s group chat to beg the rest of the girls to promote Kim’s Dolce partnership on social media.

That sent Kourtney over the edge! And it didn’t help that Khloé Kardashian apparently offered a cutting remark about the promotion in some of those messages. At one point, while the Lemme founder was writing how she didn’t know what she was supposed to promote, Khloé came back with a zinger:

“You know, Dolce, the people who did your wedding.”

Oof…

That comment, Kourtney claimed on Thursday’s new ep, “triggered” her. It didn’t seem to trigger Khloé too badly, though. In a confessional clip referencing the message chain, the Revenge Body alum called her 44-year-old sister’s text replies “crazy” and “not rational.” So, it seems safe to say Khloé is on #TeamKim here…

Then, in a convo with Kendall Jenner after the fact, Kourtney recalled how she thought Kim was “legit copying my wedding” by partnering with the fashion giant. Travis’ wife then revealed how “multiple people” at the wedding itself last May told her Kim was “spiraling” during the festivities. WTF?!

Kourtney was (rightfully) mad that Kim “just sees it as the dollar signs” instead of trying to, ya know, enjoy family time at a major life event. And she was pissed at both the Selfish author and momager Kris for how they went about pushing a partnership while Kourt was getting hitched to the love of her life. Dramz!

But Kim shot back with her own side of the story. For one, the KUWTK superstar claimed later in the ep that she did not discuss any deal with Dolce & Gabbana during the wedding itself. Instead, Kim claims she sent off a “lengthy” email “begging” the designers to push back their sync so it wasn’t released so soon after Kourt’s big day.

Kim explained how she also purposefully pulled SKIMS out of the brand collab and altered other looks so there wouldn’t be any question about whether she was trying to ape her big sister’s wedding style:

“I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, don’t do the Madonna collection, don’t do the lace collection, don’t do anything Kourtney wore to her wedding out of respect for Kourtney.”

Jeez. So much tension between these two sisters!! They have never quite been the same since “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” Right?!

As for their half-sisters, both Kendall and Kylie Jenner played roles in Thursday night’s fight, too. Well, actually, scratch that. Kendall played a BIG role (more on her in a minute). But Stormi Webster‘s momma played as small a role as she possibly could through it all.

When asked about the blow-up by Kenny, Kylie chose to stay neutral AF:

“I see both sides and I do think Kim should have done it, but I get it. I don’t think anyone’s in the wrong. I just didn’t even think of it like that but it makes sense, the whole wedding and how that’s obviously a very special thing for her.”

Amazing, Kylie. Killer insight. Great take!

Thankfully, Kendall came through. Bad Bunny‘s muse spoke to Kourtney in person about the entire situation. During their chat, Kendall admitted she could see “both sides” of the issue. But she also spent a lot of time talking down Kourtney’s emotions and trying to mediate what bubbled up into a major spat.

While Kourtney was moved to tears during their heart-to-heart, the supermodel first tried to offer up some serious empathy. She consoled her big half-sis, saying:

“I hate that it affects you this badly.”

Then, Kenny came through with a light nudge of acceptance. She counseled Kourtney:

“With that being said, I think as sisters we have to understand when someone has a job or when someone’s getting paid a lot of money to do something, we have to see where this could work for both of us.”

Snaps and claps for Kenny trying to mend fences and smooth things over!

Guess we’ll see what future fights come from this, though. Something tells us this tension has not totally dissipated!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

