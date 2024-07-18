Kim Kardashian Reveals Son With Kanye West Has An Extremely Rare Skin Disorder!

Kim Kardashian shared a surprising health update about her son this week.

While opening up about her psoriasis journey on the She MD podcast Monday, the 43-year-old reality star revealed one of her and Kanye West’s sons have vitiligo “very mildly.” She told listeners:

“It came from my mom, went to me … and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly.”

For those who don’t know, Pfizer explains that vitiligo is a rare, autoimmune “skin disorder that causes depigmentation (loss of skin color) in irregular patchy patterns” and affects only 0.5 percent to 1 percent of the world’s population. Notably, a very small number of celebs have had the condition — Michael Jackson and model Winnie Harlow — bringing more attention to it.

On the podcast, Kim did not say which of her two sons — 8-year-old Saint and 5-year-old Psalm — has the disorder. However, she did note that her kiddo’s condition is “under control” now. The Kardashians star added:

“I didn’t know anything about it, but having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from and that it’s hereditary and just learning more and being able to share that [has been a blessing].”

According to Kim, her “kids have a little bit of eczema.” Although the SKIMS creator did not go into a lot of detail about her children’s health, she did talk about her own struggles with psoriasis at length.

She first noticed the signs of the skin disease at a 1st or 2nd birthday party for Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason when she wore an itchy dress with sequins. After officially getting diagnosed with psoriasis, she’s tried anything and everything to get rid of it. She recalled on the episode:

“I’ll do anything. I’ve tried … special herbs, the holistic way, a celery juice diet for six weeks, every topical cream, every soap from natural to unnatural.”

What worked? Kim said she stopped experiencing symptoms for a bit when she got a cortisone shot. However, her relief was only temporary. Unfortunately, the psoriasis returned five years later. Since then, she has “never gotten rid of it again.” Oof. The momma went on to joke:

“It’s here to stay.”

It’s great how open Kim got on this podcast. Watch the episode (below):

