Kim Kardashian Says She 'Wanted To Die' After Gruesome Finger Injury Left 'Bone Sticking Out'! OMG!

Kim Kardashian just revealed the gruesome details behind her finger injury!

In Thursday’s new episode of The Kardashians, Kimmy Kakes was seen with two massive bandages on her left hand — which fans first got a glimpse of back in February (thanks to an Instagram post below and other appearances). The sight prompted a producer to wonder what happened. Apparently, there was a NASTY and very unfortunate accident with the “big sliding door to [her] bathroom.” Oh, no!

The mother of four explained that the door can be confusing because there is “no latch,” so she usually stops it with her hand. She’d been planning to do that, but got interrupted by her 8-year-old son Saint, she recalled:

“I pulled it really hard, and then Saint ran in with chips. I’m like, ‘It’s 8:30 at night, no chips!’ And then it went ‘boom,’ and I was like, ‘Ugh.’ I literally looked at my hand and I fell to the ground.”

The show then warned viewers about “graphic images” before cutting to two pictures of the injury. Her index and ring finger were all bloody and had turned a purplish gray after the incident — and there was a piece of her bone sticking out of her middle finger.

Yikes!!!

In a confessional, the SKIMS founder revealed she was so shocked after the injury happened that she didn’t even scream. She just whispered to her son, “Get me help.” She added:

“I just like grabbed the table and got on my knees because I just saw all this blood. And it was like my bone sticking out a little bit. And I was just like, ‘Get me help.’ I was like, ‘I need ice.’ I didn’t scream. I didn’t anything. I just was like, [mouthing] ‘help.'”

She continued:

“I didn’t do anything but freeze. You can’t even describe the pain but your whole body goes into shock. It was, like, more painful than childbirth.”

OMFG!

Saint and the other kids must’ve been freaked! Kim then took cameras with her to see her doctor, Dr. John Layke, where she revealed the “tip” of her finger had broken off. She said:

“It’s like a floating piece… I know, I wanted to die.”

And the panic was made worse when her doc said she might NEVER regrow a fingernail! The model teased:

“Then he’s like it’s a possibility your nail will never grow back. And I was like, ‘Oh come on. Come on! I’m going to invent a nail implant.’”

LOLz! She would!

The 43-year-old socialite also noted that she’s been spending time in a hyperbaric chamber to help with healing. She’d just spent FOUR HOURS in one the day before, but she joked:

“Who has the time?”

Seriously! Thankfully, the hyperbaric chamber (which exposes the body to more oxygen and can help the healing process) and the other steps Kim was taking to care for the injury were working. The plastic surgeon told her the wound was looking “great,” but she clapped back while looking at her finger:

“You think that looks great?”

Hah! He cleaned up the finger with peroxide, noting it was “just a little bit of dried blood and some oozing.” Relieved, the patient stressed:

“I just want to make sure that I will not need this amputated.”

The medical professional was “one-hundred percent” certain she wouldn’t lose a finger, but he did share:

“I think you dodged a bullet. It could have been really bad.”

Whoa. She better be extra careful around that door! Just imagine if this had been one of her kids’ smaller and more fragile fingers? Ahh! We don’t even want to think about that! Thank goodness this wasn’t even worse!

If you’re not squeamish, check out the very graphic pics of the injury (below)!

Otherwise stop scrolling NOW!

Jeez! That looks brutal! The good thing is she’s no longer wearing a bandage these days, so it must’ve fully healed! Still… OUCH! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Hulu]