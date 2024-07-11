Hold Her Beer, Vampire Facial! Kim Kardashian Just Got WHAT Injected Into Her Face?!?!

There’s nothing Kim Kardashian won’t do for beauty.

From vampire facials, to eating poop, to, uh, injecting salmon sperm into her face to look younger and more rejuvenated, she’s done it all. Wait… hold up… did we really just type out SALMON SPERM?! Yuuuup.

On Thursday’s brand-new episode of The Kardashians streaming over on Hulu, the 43-year-old opened up to momager Kris Jenner about the latest beauty craze that she decided to try in order to look, younger, more refreshed, and immaculate. And that craze is simple: it’s literally just injecting salmon sperm into one’s face. That’s it. That’s the whole thing.

Related: Kim’s Lifelong Best Friend Speaks Out About Taylor Swift, And… You’ll Be Shocked!

With Kris looking shell-shocked at the reveal, the SKIMS mogul said:

“I got a salmon sperm facial, salmon sperm injected into my face.”

And the momager was surprised into silence! She had no verbal response to Kim’s admission, just a shocked laugh! Which, TBH, we feel the same way! LOLz! REALLY?!?!

Amazingly, you may be surprised to learn that the salmon sperm facial is NOT a new thing. Back in August 2023, Friends alum Jennifer Aniston revealed to WSJ. Magazine that she had tried it! She was skeptical that it was going to be effective, and said this upon first being introduced to the procedure:

“First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?'”

We want to know the same thing!! What is the, uh, extraction process like?! Yeesh!

Per DailyMail.com and others, salmon sperm facials can run north of $500. So, they’re not cheap! Of course, the SKKN By Kim founder can afford endless salmon sperm treatments, so the money was no biggie for her. We’re just curious if the procedure ended up, uh, sticking — pun very much intended!

As we referenced briefly up top, Kim has done a million wacky things in the name of beauty. So, at this point for the socialite, a salmon sperm facial is not that strange! You may recall that way back in 2013, the Selfish author famously got a so-called “vampire facial” during an episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. That procedure involves drawing blood out of a person’s face and then reapplying it topically. As you can see (below), Kim was loving it at the time:

Strange right?! And also potentially very dangerous!!! Earlier this year, four people contracted HIV after getting vampire facials at a spa in New Mexico!

Blood-related self-care moves aren’t the only strange parts of Kim’s beauty journey, though. In 2022, while speaking with the New York Times, she admitted that she would do “literally” anything to look younger — including eating POOP! Kanye West‘s ex-wife said at the time:

“I’ll try anything. If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

As far as we know, she hasn’t yet had to eat any poop to look younger. We hope. God, we hope…

Anyways, what do U make of Kim’s salmon sperm move, Perezcious readers?! Would U try it?? Sound OFF with your reactions (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/Instagram]