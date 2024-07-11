Kim Kardashian's Lifelong Best Friend Has Some REALLY Nice Things To Say About Taylor Swift!

Kim Kardashian‘s bestie Allison Statter is a Swiftie! What??

On Tuesday’s episode of the 9 to 5ish With theSkimm podcast, the reality star’s childhood friend revealed her go-to music is Taylor Swift jams! Even despite Kim’s feud?!? Whoa!! She explained:

“I hate to say this but I will sometimes put on some Taylor Swift. Here’s the thing, she’s musically probably one of, if not, the greatest songwriter of our generation.”

She ain’t wrong!

Allison is also a true fan because she’s not just enticed by the most popular hits or the catchiest beats — she’s a fan of the deeper meaning of Tay’s songs! Allison expressed:

“Her music is so fantastic to me. Her morals and the things that she represents as it relates to women empowerment and friendship and things like that are very difficult for me.”

LOLz! So ironic when you consider Kimmy Kakes and TayTay’s ongoing rivalry! As Perezcious readers know, their feud goes way back to issues with Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West (when he interrupted the female singer at the VMAs in 2009). In 2016, the model made things worse by releasing a clip of a phone call between the musicians who were discussing Ye’s song Famous which included an infamous line about Taylor. It was later proved to be edited to make the All Too Well singer look bad. The Grammy winner then hit back in her latest album with the diss track thanK you aIMee.

Kim is supposedly “over it” now — which is probably why she (maybe) let her pal gush about her enemy so publicly! Obvi, Kim doesn’t control what her friend says or what music she vibes to, but it seems noteworthy that Allison would talk so kindly about the Anti-Hero vocalist knowing the history! When you factor in the report that insisted Kim is moving on from the former battle, well, this just seems to be another piece of that puzzle, ya know?

Either way, Allison said she also listens to Harry Styles, Vampire Weekend, Katy Perry, and John Mayer, saying:

“I kind of bounce around the female pop world and this kind of country-folk-cool vibe.”

She even recalled going to a Madonna concert as a kid with the SKIMS founder, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian. Reflecting on her longtime friendship with the mother of four, she shared:

“From a friendship perspective, she’s just a fiercely loyal and trustworthy friend. I’m very lucky for her.”

Aw! Sweet! And, again, if they're so loyal to each other, then we bet Allison's not listening to Taylor — let alone talking about it — unless things have calmed down. Unless Kim really DGAF! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?!

