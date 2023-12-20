Kim Kardashian Accused Of Copying Designer’s Dress For Her SKIMS New Year’s Eve Line!

Kim Kardashian’s latest launch for SKIMS doesn’t feature one-of-a-kind designs??

The 43-year-old reality star dropped a line for New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, featuring a floor-length silk dress in both gold and black with several cutouts around the midsection. You can ch-ch-check out one of the ‘fits (below):

It looks so cute! But there’s a problem… Kim allegedly ripped off someone else’s designs! An eagle-eyed fan noticed the latest lewk from SKIMS is very similar to a cutout dress designed by Agent Provocateur. In fact, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley wore the black gown from AP when she went to the People’s Choice Awards in 2021! Check it out (below):

WHOA!!!

Kim’s dress does appear to be nearly identical to the one made by Agent Provocateur! The only major difference is The Kardashians star has the dress in two colors while the other brand only came in black. And when a social media user noticed the similarities between the looks, they slammed Kim on Reddit:

“Looks like KK’s taken ‘inspiration’ from another more established designer again. Dorit Kemsley wore this vintage Agent Provocateur dress to the People’s Choice Awards in 2021. I believe Xtina also wore it in a video. It’s like they’re not even trying to make the stuff they’re shilling look any different from the stuff they’re paying ‘homage’ to anymore. I’d have thought, given past heat they got, they’d at least make some effort.”

A second person fired back :

“It’s literally the same design.”

A third chimed in to say:

“Such a rip off!”

At this time, she hasn’t addressed the copying accusations. But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do the gowns look the same? Sound OFF (below)…

