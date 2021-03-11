Kim Kardashian Trolled For Saying It Was 'Snowing In Calabasas' When It Was Actually Hail!

Kim Kardashian has seen many things in her life — but a hail storm is apparently not one of them!

The KUWTK star was ridiculed by fans on Wednesday for saying that the hail storm that had hit the Los Angeles region was actually “snow.” In one video posted to her Instagram Stories, the beauty mogul zoomed in on hail accumulating on the sidewalk and told fans:

“It’s snowing, and I’m in Calabasas. I don’t know if you can see that, but this is absolutely insane.”

In separate videos, the SKIMS founder stuck out her hand to catch some pellets, then walked over to her basketball court, telling fans:

“This is really crazy. How is this happening? This is insane! My basketball court is white with snow. This is insane! You guys, my basketball court is black you guys, so this is insane.”

Scooping up a handful of hail, she mused:

“This is a trip, like, it’s snowing in Calabasas.”

However, Kimmy Kakes’ head was about to explode a second time, as users immediately pointed out that the white pellets were not snow — but hail!

Apparently, the superstar got a bit defensive after being corrected by fans. She wrote in a separate post on her IG Stories:

“OK OK I get the message!! It is HAIL!!! Not SNOW! I’m not a meteorologist people!!!! Never claimed to be! I know I got 30 jobs but a meteorologist ain’t one!”

Hey, we all make mistakes, momma!

But ultimately, the mother-of-four felt that she was right all along, because hail is close enough to being snow, according to Kim. She concluded:

“If it’s hailing in Calabasas in March I call it snow!!! OKKKKURRRRRR”

KK eventually took her weather gaffe in stride, as she went on to re-post several tweets about her mix-up, adding laughing emojis to many of them.

The precipitation perplexity came weeks after the reality star filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West — a decision that has left the 40-year-old feeling “absolutely relieved,” according to an Entertainment Tonight source who shared:

“She is happy to see that chapter close. She knows that it is what is healthiest for her and her family and she is ready to put this hardship behind her both publicly and personally. Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process.”

Now with that chapter behind her, Kim can clearly kick back and enjoy life’s little wonders — even if she mislabels what said wonders actually are!

