Kim Kardashian Has 'Full Faith' Kanye West Will 'Be The Father And Person He Once Was' After Divorce

Kim Kardashian is ready and more than willing to move forward in her own life and splitting from Kanye West, but that doesn’t mean she’s not also concerned with his well-being!

The über-famous mother and reality TV star “will always love Kanye,” according to an insider who spoke to ET this week about the post-divorce landscape between the former couple. And because of that, it’s clear she wants to make sure Yeezy does what’s best for him — and their four young children!

Related: Kim Will NOT Look To Keep The Kids From Kanye!

Though Kim is reportedly “concerned” about Kanye’s stability due to his mental health history and battle with bipolar disorder, according to the insider, the makeup maven is optimistic things will acquit themselves well for the rapper in time.

The insider offered this (below) as Kim’s apparent line of thinking regarding Yeezy post-divorce:

“[Kim] has full faith that he will strive to do his best to be the father and person he once was. The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier. Kim and Kanye are in contact with regards to their kids. The kids are doing great and the older ones have had time to process and understand the situation. Kim and the rest of her family have done an excellent job at coaching the kids through this.”

Wow!

That’s quite a bit of info both on the Chicago-born music mogul and the couple’s four children, including 7-year-old North West, as well as Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. Those must be difficult conversations to have regarding divorce, but they are necessary. And if done carefully, along with solid co-parenting, those four kids will thrive in the future!

And what about Kim?!

Past the concern for Kanye, Kim is “absolutely relieved” about filing for divorce, and the weight that has now come off her shoulders.

That same source revealed quite a bit more about the KKW Beauty CEO’s mindset, saying (below):

“She is happy to see that chapter close. She knows that it is what is healthiest for her and her family and she is ready to put this hardship behind her both publicly and personally. Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process.”

And it sounds like she has quite the support system to back her up when needed, too:

“Her family has been spending so much time together, whether it be one-on-one get-togethers, family dates, having her kids spend time with Kris [Jenner] and more. The entire family has acted as a huge support system for Kim. Kim has also made it a point to keep herself busy. She is not interested in dating right now and is focused on her family and healing the situation.”

We expected as much!

What do U make of Kim’s take on Kanye’s post-divorce mental health, Perezcious readers? Do U have faith in these two as good co-parents who can work together even after their split for the good of the kids?

Sound OFF with your thoughts on this infamous ex-couple and what the future may hold down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Instar]