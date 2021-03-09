Kanye West Working On New Music Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce! But How Is He Doing??

Amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is keeping himself busy by getting reacquainted with his first true love: music!

In a recent interview with VladTV, the rapper’s frequent collaborator and close pal Cyhi the Prynce revealed that Yeezy has been “in good spirits” on the heels of Kim’s divorce filing and hard at work on his 10th album, Donda, after taking a brief “hiatus” from the studio.

Cyhi (born Cydel Charles Young) admitted that he hasn’t heard much about the Grammy winner’s split from the KUWTK star, but confirmed the designer has been in a healthy place and channeling his energy into creativity, sharing:

“He’s in good spirits. I know how much he loves his family, so it has to hit you some kind of way… He’s getting through it.”

Divorce is hard on anyone, but it’s got to be especially rough for someone like ‘Ye, who’s had a history of mental health issues that Kim reportedly always helped balance out.

Sure enough, on the heels of the divorce filing news last month, sources came out and revealed the split was “especially tough” on the All Day hitmaker “even though he knew it was coming,” telling Us Weekly:

“Kim was always Kanye’s dream girl — even before they got together — so the thought of her not being his wife anymore is a lot to take in. Whether it’s the best decision for their family or not.”

A separate insider echoed that sentiment, telling Entertainment Tonight:

“The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier. Kim and Kanye are in contact with regards to their kids. Kanye has hope that they will reconcile, but he is not expecting that in the immediate future.”

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder is reportedly “relieved” to have finally pulled the plug on her marriage. That ET source explained:

“She is happy to see that chapter close. She knows that it is what is healthiest for her and her family and she is ready to put this hardship behind her both publicly and personally. Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process.”

We think Kim would be happy to know that Kanye’s throwing himself into his music to ease the pain.

