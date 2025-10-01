Someone Tried To Put 'A Hit' Out On Kim Kardashian! Rob & Caitlyn Are BACK! -- New Season Trailer For The Kardashians Is Here!

The KarJenners are back! And their drama is juicer than ever!

On Wednesday morning, Hulu dropped the official trailer for season 7 of The Kardashians — and it looks like a doozy! In the preview, we get sneak peaks of Kim testifying against the men who robbed her in Paris, shades of tension between Kourtney and Khloé, Kris entering her “zen” era — or at least attempting to, and more!

But perhaps the craziest Kardashian bombshell we’ve heard in a while is also revealed: Kim claims that investigators informed her “someone extremely close” put “a hit” out on her LIFE! WTFFFF!

Watch the juicy preview, which features the SKIMS founder’s All’s Fair co-stars Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, AND the return of Rob and Caitlyn Jenner (below):

We’re so in!

Will YOU be watching when season 7 starts streaming this month?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Hulu/YouTube]