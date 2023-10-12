Kim Kardashian Urges An Unexpected 'Call To Action' After Hamas Terrorist Attacks

Like many of us, Kim Kardashian is horrified and heartbroken by the Hamas terrorist attacks.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement about the ongoing war. She began by writing:

“A message to my Jewish friends and family. I love you. I support you. I have heard about how scared you feel during this time and I want you to know you are not alone in this. My heart is broken seeing the videos of these babies and families being terrorized and murdered in front of the whole world! As human beings with a heart, how can anyone not be devastated by these horrific images that we will never be able to unsee? Brutal terrorism has taken innocent lives and now both Israeli and Palestinian civilians are suffering and paying the greatest price there is.”

Kim noted she is “particularly sensitive to these issues,” given the fact that she’s been very vocal about the Armenian Genocide over the years, adding:

“After months of blockade with minimal media coverage and no external support, Armenians are the victims of an ethnic cleansing themselves in Artsakh. They are in this moment also suffering from an extreme humanitarian crisis, and there are still prisoners of war being held captive or missing.”

The Kardashians star went on to point out that it does not matter whose “side” you might be on, as “our hearts should always have room for compassion towards innocent victims caught in the cross hairs of warring over power, politics, religion, race and ethnicity.”

And while Kim recognizes there is “nothing” she “can do to personally” help ease the “pain” right now, she assured her followers that she and her family are “praying for the safe return of hostages, for those that have died and their affected families, for peace for all the innocent, and for the perpetrators of this indefensible violence to be brought to justice.” She concluded by urging everyone to reach out to their loved ones during this difficult time:

“My call to action today, something that we can all do, is simply reach out to your friends, colleagues and those in your community, those who are hurting, no matter what side they are on, check in on them and tell them you love them.”



As of right now, Kim is the only one in her family to pen a lengthy statement about the horrific attacks. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, had been one of the first celebrities to express her support for Israel but deleted her post after facing criticism. She has not addressed the situation since then.

