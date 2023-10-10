Mia Khalifa AXED From Playboy After 'Disgusting' Pro-Hamas Statements Amid Israel Attacks!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Wow! Porn star Mia Khalifa has been FIRED from Playboy after her disturbing pro-Hamas comments!

As we reported, the OnlyFans creator came under fire over the weekend after encouraging the terrorist group — that viciously attacked Israel and killed hundreds beginning on Saturday — to be more violent. At one point on X (Twitter), she even asked the terrorists (whom she called “the freedom fighters in Palestine”) to “flip their phones and film horizontal” — so she could see the brutal murders of innocent people better.

Truly such a terrible thing to say in light of the loss of so many innocent lives. And despite the controversy her statements caused, she only doubled down further. But now her actions are catching up to her!

On Monday, Playboy sent an email to its subscribers announcing the immediate termination of their partnership with the model, revealing:

“Dear Creator Community, we are writing today to let you know our decision to terminate Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia’s Playboy channel on our creator platform.”

As of now, her page on the adult entertainment company’s NSFW website Centerfold (which she joined in 2022) has been replaced with a “Not Found” graphic. Addressing her disturbing comments on the Israel war, the company continued:

“Over the past few days, Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women, and children. At Playboy, we encourage free expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero tolerance policy for hate speech. We expect Mia to understand that her words and actions have consequences.”

Ahead of the announcement, it would seem the 30-year-old knew this backlash would come since she wrote on X on Sunday:

“I’d say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I’m more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists.”

Guess she’s adding Playboy to that list…

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via Mia Khalifa/Instagram/Playboy]