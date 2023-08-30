Kim Kardashian 'Embarrassed & Worried' For Kanye West Amid Racy New Pics With Wife Bianca Censori!

Kim Kardashian is not too happy about Kanye West’s latest antics…

As you may know, the 46-year-old rapper has been visiting Italy with his wife Bianca Censori recently, and they’ve been making quite a statement during their outings. The couple have oddly stepped onto the streets barefoot while the 28-year-old architect has worn some nude ‘fits.

Then, it really escalated to the point where paparazzi caught Kanye with his pants down and butt crack exposed while on a water taxi. Meanwhile, Bianca appeared to have her head in his lap, which, yeah… You can guess that something NSFW was possibly happening on that boat!!

So what does Kimberly have to say about the duo’s escapades in Italy?! A source close to the 42-year-old reality star told The Sun she’s been very “embarrassed” by Kanye’s behavior. Plus, she is also concerned for him right now:

“Kim’s been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca – like how will she explain it all to the kids? She’s embarrassed and worried for him – he’s wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn’t right. It’s hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she’s pulled back into it.”



The insider continued:

“It’s like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She’d rather put it behind her and forget about it.”

Oof. This photo situation must be tough for Kim. Especially since she’ll have to explain this to their kids one day…

Reactions? Let us know in the comments (below)…

