More Details On Kim Kardashian's Reaction To NSFW Kanye West Pics!

It’s not Kim Kardashian‘s problem!

After the news of Kanye West and Bianca Censori‘s seemingly NSFW antics hit the internet — we mean, when he had his pants down and his wife’s head in his lap aboard a water taxi in Venice — everyone wanted to know what his ex-wife Kim K had to say!

Related: Khloé Savagely Defends Kim From Nasty Body-Shaming Trolls

An insider for The Sun on Wednesday suggested the 42-year-old was pretty concerned over Ye’s behavior:

“Kim’s been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca – like how will she explain it all to the kids? She’s embarrassed and worried for him – he’s wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn’t right. It’s hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she’s pulled back into it.”

But now, sources for TMZ are claiming the opposite. On Wednesday, they said the SKIMS founder doesn’t keep up with her ex-hubby’s life unless it’s on the topic of co-parenting their four kiddos — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Apparently if it’s not about her babies, she’s just not interested!

Of course, with this cheeky wardrobe malfunction being SUCH a big story in the news, she had to have at least HEARD about the world seeing the artist’s buttcrack. This source claims all she has to say in response, though, is that she wishes Kanye and Bianca the best as they continue to enjoy their Italian vacation.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Kim worried or completely unbothered? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]