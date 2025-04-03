Kim Kardashian Worries Her Kids Are ‘Scared’ Of Tristan Thompson’s Disabled Brother -- A Very Real Reality TV Moment!

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her four children’s relationship with Tristan Thompson’s younger brother Amari.

As you may know, the 18-year-old was born with a very severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) that has left him wheelchair-bound and in need of around-the-clock care. And since Amari came into the KarJenners’ lives, it turns out that some of the children have been nervous. See, they haven’t been around him as much as Khloé Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter True and 2-year-old son Tatum. They just don’t understand.

A candid conversation about the delicate matter came up on Thursday’s episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians. The Good American founder hosted a party for Amari’s 18th birthday and invited her entire family to come celebrate with her and Tristan. Khloé explained in a confessional:

“My kids are much more exposed to Amari than some of the other kids. So True is more concerned than frightened of Amari. But I do think it is important for our kids — and everyone’s kids — to be exposed to all different types of people.”

So true. Kim agreed with her sister, saying she loves “our kids growing up around him and helping him.” However, she noted that her children, 11-year-old daughter North, 9-year-old son Saint, 6-year-old daughter Chicago, and 5-year-old son Psalm, are uncomfortable sometimes because they haven’t gotten to know him like Koko and her little ones:

“They have lots of questions and at times they might not be the most comfortable. But I think it is so important that they play with him and they really get to know him.”

At one point during the party, Kim even asked if Chicago and her friends were “a little bit scared” before adding:

“But it is OK if you are.”

Chicago didn’t respond to her momma’s question. No matter what, Amari is family to them and always will be. They made that clear during the episode. Khloé and the group made sure the big day was super special for him, with all the Kardashian-Jenner kids wishing him a happy birthday and giving him gifts. They then all posed together for a picture, which you can swipe to the last slide to see (below):

We really love how the kids will grow up with a better understanding of differently abled people. It’s so important for building empathy. Way too many adults don’t have enough…

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via The Kardashians/Fulwell 73, Tristan Thompson/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]