Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Kroy Biermann Living Together Despite Divorce -- But AREN'T On 'Good Terms' Amid Money Problems!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are still living together — even amid their divorce!

As Perezcious readers know, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shockingly filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years on Monday, citing their separation date as April 30. The bombshell came right on the heels of TMZ’s report that the (former) couple owes over $1 million to the IRS and another $15k to their home state of Georgia in unpaid taxes. Serious stuff! And it’s all about to get more complicated as they work out their legal split…

According to new court docs obtained by the outlet on Tuesday, Kim and Kroy are both living in their pad with their 4 young kids. Yes, it’s the same one they almost lost in a foreclosure auction earlier this year! Guess they’re really hard-pressed to leave the place!

It’s unclear how long they will live together. It seems likely they’re just trying to ease their kids into the transition. They share Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, as well as the Don’t Be Tardy star’s older daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom the NFL player adopted when they were minors. Given insider scoop from their friends, this will probably be a short-term arrangement considering they aren’t on good terms!

A friend of the Bravo personality told People on Monday night Kim had been planning her breakup for “a long time.” That said, it was largely a secret:

“She had not told anyone, not even family. She didn’t tell anyone, even [her] friends were kept in the dark.”

So, what went wrong? Well, the money was a big factor, the friend continued:

“The money has been a huge issue. The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them.”

Sad to see this is what’s pulling them apart…

Another confidant stressed that finances played a large role in the split, but there was more to the breakup, as well. They dished:

“There’s no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors. He’s been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They’re not on good terms right now.”

Yikes…

Makes it even harder to live together if they’re not getting along! Referencing their kids, the friend added:

“They are a very tight-knit family and this isn’t easy for any of the children.”

Oof. We can’t imagine what this has been like for the family. It’s hard enough to be dealing with such large financial troubles, but a divorce on top of all that is stressful! We just hope Kim and Kroy are able to keep things amicable for the kids if they’re determined to live together! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

