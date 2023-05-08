Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Spotted At Her Nashville Condo -- Did Jack Antonoff Set Them Up?!

Taylor Swift apparently has a friend to thank for her reconnection with Matty Healy.

If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll probably know that the Love Story artist is rumored to be dating The 1975 frontman following her split from Joe Alwyn. A source told The Sun last week:

“She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

“Madly in love”?? Wow! How did that happen so fast? Well, it may have been a long time coming…

You may remember the two rumored lovers were actually first linked around 2015, but at the time, Matty shot down the chatter during an interview with Australia’s 2DayFM. He explained back then:

“It’s fake. It’s all bloody fake. It’s a farce! We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally. She’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no relationship or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

Fast forward to 2023, speculation has only grown over the past few days. Over the weekend, the British singer was spotted singing and dancing at Taylor’s Nashville concert… At one point during her performance, the superstar not-so-subtly mouthed on stage:

“This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you.”

While the message could have been for anyone, we reported that just two days prior, Matty mouthed these EXACT same words while performing on stage in the Philippines… It HAD to be a shout-out, right??

THEN, the big confirmation came Sunday night when DailyMail.com obtained photos of the two arriving together in a car at her Nashville condo around 12:30 a.m. See (below):

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and rumored beau Matty Healy pictured for the FIRST TIME TOGETHER https://t.co/iUHpdUY3pf pic.twitter.com/CB0pr7cbey — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 8, 2023

OMG! This is the first time they’ve officially been spotted together! This is the confirmation we’ve been waiting for! And like we said, Taylor apparently has a friend to thank for it.

A source told Entertainment Tonight Monday morning:

“Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them.”

What a great wingman! Fans will know Jack has been one of Taylor’s long time collaborators, helping conjure up tracks like All Too Well, Anti-Hero, Gold Rush, and many, many more. The two were spotted grabbing dinner in New York just days before news of her split from Joe hit, so maybe it was then that he was trying to set her up! As for his connection with Matty, he helped produce The 1975’s fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

He’s a man with a plan! Wow. Singer, songwriter, record producer, and official T-Swizzle dating coach. Jack, you are the man! A separate source added:

“Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.”

Ooh, corroboration that it wasn’t so fake the last time either? Hmm…

