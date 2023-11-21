Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Terrify Young Child With Another Domestic Dispute -- The Kid Called 911!

This is so disturbing.

On Monday night, police officers rushed to Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann‘s Atlanta-area mansion on another domestic disturbance call. According to TMZ, the couple got in an explosive fight at the mansion, in the suburb of Milton, just north of ATL. It was so bad, police had to be called again. And more upsettingly, the 911 call came in from one of the couple’s young children. OMG…

Related: Kim Is Selling Off EVEN MORE Expensive Stuff Amid Marriage Woes!

Per that outlet’s Tuesday morning report, the fight between the Don’t Be Tardy alum and the former NFL star was so vicious that three officers and a supervisor were called out to settle things down. A police source told the news outlet the verbal battle was “extremely loud.” Fearful of the shouting, one of the couple’s four young kids was the one who called cops and begged them to come out. It’s not clear which kid called 911. The couple has four minor children together: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

Whoever called, it was critical that they did. The four officers had to separate Kim and Kroy, and only after some time were eventually able to get them to calm down. It’s unclear what the fight was about in the first place, but obviously it escalated very intensely. Also, it’s worth noting that there is no report of the fight turning physical, thank goodness. It just sounds like a really, really heated verbal dispute.

Still, to have it out in front of those four young kids — and to have them feel such fear that their response was to call 911 to have it resolved — is just heartbreaking. We still aren’t sure what exactly is going on with these two after celebrating their anniversary together and then later being spotted separately and without their wedding rings. But maybe, and this is a really bold, line-crossing thought… they should split up if they can’t stop from fighting like this? Because whatever may come from their relationship, this is a terrible situation for the kids to be in. They shouldn’t have to feel like they need to call the police to protect Daddy and Mommy from one another. So sad and unsettling.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Kroy Biermann/Instagram/Kim Zolciak/Instagram/WWHL/YouTube]