Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Both Spotted Without Wedding Rings -- Right After Celebrating Anniversary?!

What is going on with this divorce??

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have probably had the most roller coaster split this year — maybe EVER, outside of Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor! They are now in the middle of their second divorce attempt, an enormous legal headache amid various financial woes. But earlier this month, they stepped out for a romantic dinner to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. Soon after, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum changed her Instagram bio to include her married name again, suggesting things were on the mend. And we already know things were going great in the bedroom…

But, now? It looks like they are back to being at odds! Wha??

Related: Sofia Vergara Talks ‘Very Difficult’ Year Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Over the weekend, both Kim and Kroy were spotted out and about in Georgia — but not together this time. And no, there were no new signs of reconciliation. In photos obtained by TMZ on Monday, Kim could be seen heading into a convenience store alone. She wore Ugg slippers, gray sweatpants, and a black crop top while carrying what appeared to be some cash. Meanwhile, according to the outlet, Kroy was out elsewhere in town with one of their kids to grab some food. Despite their separate outings, there was one noteworthy similarity: they were both WITHOUT wedding rings! Ch-ch-check out pics HERE.

Now, obviously, the fact they aren’t wearing their wedding rings doesn’t necessarily mean there’s no hope for their marriage, but it’s not a great sign. If the Don’t Be Tardy alums were truly ready to bury the hatchet — as their anniversary date night and Instagram name change would suggest — why wouldn’t they just throw on the bling again?? It seems like an easy first step. But as always, they are keeping us guessing!

We’ll have to keep our eyes out for more developments from this couple. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via WWHL/YouTube]