Kim Zolciak Is Selling Off Even MORE Pricey Designer Wear Amid Marriage & Financial Unrest!

Kim Zolciak is trying to come up with some quick cash!

The Don’t Be Tardy alum is doing her best to be thrifty right now amid the ongoing financial woes she and estranged (or maybe not estranged?) husband Kroy Biermann are going through!

As we’ve been reporting, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been selling off designer shoes and handbags in a bid to get some money to pay down major debts and (hopefully) avoid foreclosure. She’s also been selling her old wigs, too — Andy Cohen even bought one of those!! Then, very early on Tuesday morning, Kim popped up on her Instagram account to put up another few items for sale!

These are some big-ticket designer merch, including a $5,900 Chanel Shearling bag and a $4,500 Louis Vuitton purse. She’s also selling a $1,250 paidrof Gucci mink heels and another $600 pair of Balmain plastic heels, too — items she put up for sale earlier this fall and is apparently still trying to get rid of.

Beyond the shoe repeats, though, the news bags are all really something! And expensive AF, too!! Ch-ch-check out the highlights (below):

So she’s still putting herself out there — and still trying to make some money to get rid of the looming debt issues she and Kroy are facing!! Although, TBH, nobody is quite sure what she and Kroy are up to lately. But whatever it is, they are trying to make money while doing it!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via WWHL/YouTube]