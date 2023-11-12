Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Celebrate 12-Year Anniversary Amid Roller Coaster Divorce!

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann don’t give a f**k!!!

As Perezcious readers know, the estranged pair have been going through quite the roller coaster divorce on top of all their financial problems. Back in May, Kim filed for divorce, but just two months later, the pair called it off as they were apparently getting along again and wanted to stay together for their kiddos. However, another month after that in August, Kroy filed for divorce AGAIN. Ever since then, it’s seemed pretty serious — besides the odd hookup here and there.

Related: Kylie Jenner Joins Timothée Chalamet For SNL Afterparty!

But we guess that didn’t stop them from celebrating their 12-year anniversary together!

On Saturday night, Kim took to Instagram to share photos on her Story from a fancy night out with Kroy at Mezza Luna Pasta & Seafood in Smyrna, Georgia. Kim wore an elegant black dress, while Kroy sported a white button-up and his bushy beard as the two sat across from each other and dined in on some delicious grub! In one snap in particular, the pair agreed on how “unreal” their lasagna was, before clinking drinks with the restaurant staff. See (below):

The estranged spouses also went to see Morgan Wallen’s show in Atlanta, before Kim posed on her staircase back at home, captioning the pic:

“Happy, Thankful, Grateful, AND Blessed ”

WOW! Did these two have yet another change of heart, Perezcious relationship experts?? It’s probably pretty safe to say she’s out of the basement — at least just for the night! Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Kim Zolciak/Instagram]