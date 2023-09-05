Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Were So Broke, Daughter Brielle Had To Pay Their Electric Bill?!

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann‘s financial backup plan was… their daughter?!

In what seems like an endless stream of money problems amid their split (and a bit before), Kim dropped a MAJOR bombshell regarding their finances. During an Instagram Live stream on Monday, the Bravolebrity momma seemingly admitted daughter Brielle was the one who paid the electric bill to their Atlanta home — not her former NFL player hubby! She said:

“Actually Brielle paid the electric bill.”

When she made this statement, she said it with a laugh, so it’s unclear if she was just joking — or kidding on the square. You know, ha ha, but yes, it’s true? Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Hmm… What do U think? Is the 45-year-old reality star being sarcastic — or was she for real?! If so, what a thing to put on poor 26-year-old Brielle!

Fans in the comments had a lot to say — but were mainly wondering why Kim would seemingly confess something so casually like this on the ‘gram. We mean, was this a way to get back at her man for allegedly not paying the bill? We can’t see why admitting your kid had to pick up the slack on your financial burdens would be an “own” toward her estranged hubby. If so, it feels like mutually assured destruction. Is she really ready to burn down both of their houses? So to speak?

This all comes just days after Kroy filed for an emergency hearing so he could ask the judge for authorization to sell the couple’s $3 million Georgia mansion. The both of them could really use the funds considering the money they allegedly owe the IRS — on top of all the different companies that are slamming them with lawsuits.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via Kroy Biermann/Kim Zolciak/Instagram]