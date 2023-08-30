Kroy Biermann Says He's Still Moving Forward With Divorce This Time -- No Matter What Kim Zolciak Wants!

No matter what Kim Zolciak might want, it would appear estranged husband Kroy Biermann is dead-set on moving forward with their divorce this time.

Of course, we reported earlier this week on the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum looking worse for the wear in a public outing after the (second) divorce news was revealed. And yet on Monday at LAX, TMZ photogs caught Kim wearing her wedding ring and giving off “very optimistic vibes” about Kroy having a change of heart on their second split. So… could he?!?!

Uhhh, no. We now know that answer is a very resounding “no.”

Related: Kim Zolciak Sued By Credit Card Company — She Allegedly Owes Over $150K!

On Wednesday morning, that news outlet published a new report that quotes the former Atlanta Falcons star’s divorce attorney. Lawyer Marlys A. Bergstrom straight-up told the media org that Kroy’s intention is to move full-steam ahead with the split:

“At this time, he is still moving forward with the divorce action.”

So, there’s no way to analyze that statement other than to realize Kroy is serious about divorce this time around.

Of course, the Bravo-lebrity and the ex-NFL star reconciled once already this summer after first filing for their split back in May. So, maybe that could have happened again in Kim’s mind, or whatever.

But based on Bergstrom’s statement here, we won’t count on it. No matter how many “very optimistic vibes” the Don’t Be Tardy star may or may not be giving off during her airport appearances. (You can see snaps of Kim rocking her wedding ring at El Lay’s airport HERE, by the way.)

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live/YouTube/WENN]