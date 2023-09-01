Kroy Biermann Wants To Sell His & Kim Zolciak's Home ASAP Due To 'Financial Devastation'

Kroy Biermann is calling for an emergency hearing amid his divorce from Kim Zolciak!

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the 37-year-old former football star is trying to get authorization to sell his and his estranged wife’s $3 million home due to their ongoing financial issues. In the docs, he says if he can sell the home, it’ll help the couple to get rid of some of their “significant debt” they’ve garnered over the years they’ve been married and living there.

Surprisingly, he even admitted he had to sell some of his own things just to gather up enough for their mortgage payment to avoid a foreclosure — and that was just earlier this year!

Related: Kim Calls Cops Again After Kroy Locked Her Out Of Their Home!

The dad of six’s lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, seems to blame the Real Housewife for their “financial devastation” though, and says that Kroy did his best to continue making payments each month despite how difficult it was. As for what he sold, he claims he put up some designer backpacks and other personal items — but no matter how hard he begged, he claims the 45-year-old wouldn’t chip in and sell any of her handbags!

Well, at least not for mortgage payments, that is. The documents state:

“Ironically, she has been selling purses, hers and her daughters’ and other high end fashion items including her infamous wigs. However, none of the funds garnered from the sale of these items have gone towards the mortgage, or any other bills.”

Oof!

The former Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker claims he missed July’s mortgage payment, so they’re back in the danger zone when it comes to foreclosure. This is why he wants to get the house on the market as soon as he can. Wow…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Kroy Biermann/Kim Zolciak/Instagram/Bravo/YouTube]