Kim Zolciak Called Cops On Kroy Biermann This Time -- For Threatening Her Friend With 'Kidnapping' Charges?!

Kim Zolciak isn’t taking her estranged husband Kroy Biermann‘s alleged threats lightly!

In the middle of one of the nastiest divorces we’ve seen in a while, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is taking matters into her own hands when it comes to her kids. According to an audio recording of a 911 call obtained by TMZ, the 45-year-old can be heard saying she’s stressed because her husband is losing it — and trying to accuse her friend of kidnapping their son KJ. Um… what!?

Apparently Kim gave permission to her good friend to take her son out to see a rodeo, but Kroy had a problem with it. The former NFL linebacker allegedly started threatening his estranged wife’s friend with legal action — saying he’d get kidnapping charges filed against her for trying to take KJ. Amid this, said friend started freaking out and the poor 12-year-old started to panic and cry.

Related: Kroy Talks ‘Journey Of Self-Improvement’ & ‘Loyalty’ Amid Kim Divorce!

In the 911 call, which was placed some time earlier this month, the reality TV star said she knew this wasn’t an emergency situation — she just wanted to make police aware of what was going on. She also let them know Kroy had allegedly stolen a bag from her? (Also not an emergency.) She told the dispatcher she was on the way to pick up KJ, and that she’d call back if she needed any extra help, but nothing has come of it since. Police even took note themselves that this was just a call to make them aware of the issue in case something was to happen in the future.

We’re glad KJ was alright, but yeesh! What a mess… These poor kids are going to get so traumatized by the time all this is over…

Innerestingly, Kroy’s point of view tells a different story. Insiders dished to the outlet that the father of six had no idea Kim gave their son permission to leave with the unnamed friend of hers. Even more eyebrow-raising, though, is that according to this source the 37-year-old does not trust the Bravolebrity’s friend AT ALL! They didn’t give any details as to why, but it sounds like he didn’t want his kids alone with them. Apparently he was on edge for more than just one reason.

Oh yeah, and as far as that stolen bag goes, the insider says the former footballer denies stealing any bag from her. We do know she was forced to sell some high-priced bags — with money not going to her but toward their tax bill. Surely that’s not what she meant, right?

This 911 call was a very different case than the previous one between the estranged lovers. We’re sure you remember the domestic dispute they had where Kroy called the police on Kim for not coming out of the bathroom?

This split just goes on and on… will there ever be a peaceful end of things between these two? Let us know what you think (below).

[Image via Steve TV Show/Bravo/YouTube]