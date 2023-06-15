Kroy Biermann's Rolls-Royce Is Being Repossessed -- And He Blames Kim Zolciak For It In NASTY Statement!

Kroy Biermann is finding out the hard way about the saying “f**k around and find out.”

Well, it’s not really the “f**king around” that has him all messed up right now. It’s more the fact that he and estranged wife Kim Zolciak stopped making payments on his Rolls-Royce — and now it’s being repossessed. Not great!

According to TMZ, the former NFL star is dealing with a major s**t show as the high-end car brand is coming after him for nonpayment on his 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Per that outlet, new court docs filed by parent company BMW Financial Services indicate Kroy “hasn’t paid a dime in months” towards the lease on his 2020 model.

Uh-oh!

The news org reports the ex-linebacker initially picked up the Cullinan — which is valued at a cool $400,100 — on a lease way back in July of 2020. The lease was supposed to carry all the way through next month, July of 2023. And the 36-month-long terms themselves were pretty wild: the former football star was legally required to fork over a whopping $5,297.64 per month to pay the whole thing off! That’s not chump change!

Sadly, it seems as though he hasn’t been paying that money for a while. The newly-filed lawsuit from BMW Financial Services claims Kroy “often came up short” in the last couple years, per the news outlet. And in recent months, he hasn’t even paid ONE PENNY! Per the org’s Thursday reporting, the embattled former pro athlete allegedly hasn’t sent in a single cent on the lease since September of last year. OOF!

Because of all this, BMW Financial is now asking a court for a “writ of possession” in the suit. Basically, that means they want to repossess the vehicle because Kroy is so far behind on paying the bill. They are also apparently asking for all the money they’ve missed out on over the last ten months, too. That’s going to be hefty bill!

Just a few hours after this story first popped up on Thursday, Kroy’s attorney Marlys Bergstrom spoke up. Bergstrom didn’t deny the repossession reveal at all. In fact, Kroy’s rep leaned right into it — and shaded the s**t out of Kim in the process!

In a statement released to TMZ regarding the embarrassing repossession situation on top of Kroy’s already-intense divorce from Kim, the lawyer said:

“Mr. Biermann never imagined that he would find himself in this position, having a car repossessed. But this is the fallout when folks find themselves spending way beyond their means. Kroy retired and no longer receives that NFL salary. I don’t think anyone told Kim.”

And Bergstrom wasn’t done there!!

The second half of the statement took even more intense aim at the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, and it sounded a little something like this:

“When it comes to finances, Kim is detached from reality; every month Kroy has to scratch enough money together to pay the mortgage to save the home from going into foreclosure; they are getting collection notices and now, lawsuits on behalf of creditors. Kim continues to spend money on online gambling, wine, and things that are NOT necessities, but luxuries. Well, now they have one less luxury item.”

Jeez!!!

Y’all. Seriously?? With statements like that floating around in public, Kim and Kroy are definitely not going to go through this divorce quietly or calmly. Holy s**t!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

