Kim Zolciak Reveals Son Kash Underwent Reconstructive Surgery 3 Years After Dog Bite

This happy ending is a long time coming!

As you may recall, Kim Zolciak Biermann and her family went through a traumatic event back in 2017 when her son Kash, only 4-years old at the time, was bitten by a family dog. Luckily, the bite didn’t do lasting damage to the little one’s eyeball, but it did require surgery and left the Biermanns — and their fans — quite shaken.

On Wednesday, the momma of six posted an update to the story on Instagram, revealing Kash recently underwent reconstructive surgery:

“I waited to share this story until my baby was healed! Kash is such a trooper the toughest, bravest little boy I have ever met. Last month Kash had reconstructive surgery from the dog bite 3 years ago. We knew the night of the bite/surgery that he most likely would need another surgery in the future to correct the injury. It was pretty severe and due to the severity of the swelling that night our plastic surgeon Dr Joseph Williams (the best) did the very best he could.”

[Graphic photo (below).]

The 42-year-old went on:

“I’ll never forget that day as long as I live and as much as we thought we ‘put it in the back of our minds’ when Kash came out of surgery this time it hit Kroy [Biermann] and I pretty hard. Not only us but Kash and KJ as well. We had a rough couple days. Kroy and I cried many many times along side Kash. We sat in the plastic surgeons parking lot (only one parent could go in and I knew Kroy could handle it better than me) but when Kash/Kroy came out and sat in the backseat with Kash on his lap and tears streamed down both their faces, I could barely breathe. My heart was broken that we even had to go through all this again.”

OMG, so sad — but so sweet how supportive the whole family was!

Kim continued:

“I posted on my close friends that we really needed prayers and to please help us (not from complications) from bad memories and feelings. I even sent a message to my friend @giotraining in tears asking if @thenotoriousmma (Kash’s all time favorite fighter) could send an encouraging message to Kash to keep him strong. Anything to make my baby happy Finally the very next morning (3 days after surgery) Not even kidding 8hrs after my post on my close friends, Kash woke up, (we had to sleep together for weeks so we could keep him elevated all night) he looked right into my eyes and said , ‘Mom I feel great!’ I knew we were on the road to recovery. I didn’t cry again until 10 days later at Kj’s basketball game we took a picture together (last pic)and I realized how incredible he looks and how blessed we are to have Dr. Williams and so many others that truly care.”

Referring to the video at the start of the post, where MMA fighter Conor McGregor congratulated Kash on his “victory” against the dog, the reality star added:

“Conor’s video had me in tears I could barely speak, I mean it’s CONOR MCGREGOR but it was also his MESSAGE Their [sic] are no express my gratitude 2 not only Gio, but Conor, my supportive husband, our surgeon, my family & friends.”

What an amazing story! We’re glad to hear Kash is once again on the mend, and sending lots of good vibes for his continued recovery.

[Image via Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram]