So Prince Harry Hasn't Been Forgotten? King Charles Shares Throwback Photo Of BOTH Sons For Father's Day -- LOOK!

King Charles III honored both his sons on Father’s Day!

Literally right after snubbing Prince Harry by not inviting him and his wife Meghan Markle to Saturday’s Trooping the Colour, the new monarch celebrated Father’s Day by taking a walk down memory lane.

On Sunday, the royal family’s official Twitter account posted a throwback family photo featuring the 74-year-old and a younger Harry and Prince William on a rocky terrain. The account shared:

“To Dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day today.”

We’re glad Harry was included, but what wild timing! Guess the 38-year-old hasn’t totally been erased from the family… even if he might never appear at a royal event again! Maybe this was Charles’ way of making up for the diss?!

Similarly, William also celebrated the special day with a photo of his own. On Instagram, he marked the occasion with two candid shots posing alongside his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. It’s so cute — look!

Awww! At this time, Harry hasn’t made any public statement about the holiday, but we bet he’s busy celebrating with his own kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

