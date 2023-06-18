Who Needs Spotify? Meghan Markle Could Become World's Highest-Paid Influencer With New Brand Deals -- Even If Netflix Drops Her, Too!

Is this why Meghan Markle is fine with losing her reported $25 million Spotify deal?!

DailyMail.com sources are now predicting the Duchess of Sussex could become one of the highest-paid influencers in the WORLD with potential new brand deals! On Sunday, brand and culture expert Nick Ede told MailOnline that the Suits alum “could become one of the biggest influencers in the world” and “could command millions” by becoming the new face of Dior!

Apparently, the royal is in talks with the fashion house and if the deal goes through, it could rival the revenue Kim Kardashian has made amid her partnership with Dolce & Gabbana. Experts are now speculating Meg could earn over $256 million per post if she works with Dior or other brands! Dayum! An insider close to the California couple said she could be “worth hundreds of millions of dollars” if she does accept the deal. Um, why wouldn’t she?! That’s a HUGE paycheck!

Related: Prince Louis Steals The Show With Adorable Trooping The Colour Pics!

While looking to revamp her personal brand, Meghan has befriended marketing expert Victoria Jackson, who is married to Bill Guthy, the man behind the marketing company, Guthy-Renker, which works with the likes of Cindy Crawford and Jennifer Lopez. A Montecito source told the outlet:

“Meghan and Victoria are very close. If anyone can help Meghan develop a skincare or make-up brand it’s Victoria and Bill.”

Would Meghan really release a beauty product?! We’re not so sure… but Nick speculated:

“Meghan could become one of the biggest influencers in the world. She is already one of the most talked about and photographed people so maximising her profit and aligning herself with these brands is a very lucrative step. The whole Kardashian family had a commercial relationship with Dolce and Gabbana which proved massive for brand sales and their family in fees. With a brand like Dior affiliating with her they could be spending millions on her and make millions too. Meghan therefore could command millions by being a face of Dior and she could make hundreds of thousands per post.'”

Alison Bringe, who works for brand performance company Launchmetrics, also told the publication:

“She’ll be in line with the best-paid mega-influencers, if not the highest paid in the world.”

OK, but we know what you’re thinking. Why would Dior drop so much money on Meghan if she’s proved she’s not the best at keeping up her end of the bargain? As we previously covered, Spotify and Meghan’s company Archewell Audio announced on Friday that their partnership has officially ended — after the star only produced one series, Archetypes. Speculation is that the audio streamer got frustrated with the lack of content and no longer wanted to spend such big bucks on the actress.

Related: Princess Catherine Interrupted By Huge Burp! Watch Her Response!

Meanwhile, on Sunday, The Sun revealed Netflix is also unlikely to renew its partnership with the famous couple after their six-part series Harry & Meghan premiered. Sources told the outlet Netflix execs feel Meghan “lives in her own bubble” and that she does not seem to have “grasped the economic reality,” an insider added:

“There is a less friendly attitude from some at the top. The feeling is that the lemon has been fully squeezed. The big bucks Harry and Meghan signed on for do not exist today.”

That said, the Sussexes are prepared to finish their obligations to the streamer, including an Invictus Games series that will feature Prince Harry. Sooo, how are they going to make money and stay relevant after these major deals close? Aside from the potential Dior endorsement, that is.

Well, many believe Meghan is gearing up to relaunch her blog The Tig, which could rival Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company, Goop, which is estimated to be worth more than $243 million. Ahh, so that’s why they don’t care about losing Spotify’s money! Still, it’s shocking to see they’d give up two massive job opportunities considering it would take little effort from them to pump out content — especially a podcast!

For what it’s worth, the mother of two didn’t seem too stressed out about these business talks when she was spotted for the first time since announcing she was no longer working with Spotify. In photos obtained by People, she was seen photographed on Friday near her home while on a phone call. She wore a white and blue striped shirt, black pants, and carried a black purse. Can’t say she didn’t look tired, though! Maybe all of this is wearing on her?? Check out the pics HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Meghan would really partner with Dior?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]