‘Disappointed' King Charles Raised Toast For Archie’s Birthday During Private Family Party -- Despite Prince Harry’s Absence!

Turns out the royal family did acknowledge Prince Archie’s birthday — only no one from his family heard it!

As Perezcious readers know, while the King and Queen Camilla were getting crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday for the whole world to see, Archie was back at home with his momma, Meghan Markle, and little sister, Princess Lilibet, celebrating his big day on a much smaller scale.

With all the hubbub of the coronation, notably no royals took a moment to acknowledge the four-year-old’s birthday on social media, which naturally had to have felt like a dig to the Sussexes. We mean, two of Prince William‘s children celebrated birthdays last week and they got public shout-outs. What gives?

Well, Charles probably realized how rude he was being for not recognizing his grandson because the little one got a big — though sad — mention at a post-coronation event.

According to DailyMail.com on Sunday, the royal family and their closest friends gathered at Buckingham Palace for a reception when the 74-year-old raised a glass and toasted Harry’s eldest. Innerestingly, Harry wasn’t there to hear it! Per the outlet, the Duke was reportedly extended an invitation to join his family at the luncheon after the coronation, but he opted to jet right back home to make it back to Cali to see the birthday boy. A well-placed source said most of the royals “breathed a sigh of relief” that the Archewell founder didn’t join them, but Charles seemed “genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay.” Aw!

Before everyone started eating, the Prince of Wales stood up and congratulated his father on the historic occasion. Charles then replied by thanking everyone who had made the day so special. He also took a moment to highlight his three grandchildren, Prince George (who served as a Page of Honour), Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. For once, he didn’t leave out his other grandchildren, though! He then made a point to toast “those that weren’t there” and wished Archie a happy birthday “wherever he was.” The source added:

“It was apparently a very sweet moment.”

Whoa! While it’s great he addressed Archie’s special day, we can’t help but notice how passive-aggressive this sounds. Last we heard, Archie and Lilibet were never even invited to the coronation — yet he’s seemingly calling them out for being elsewhere! SHADYYY.

Also, as you might recall, back before Harry RSVP’d, OK! sources reported he and his wife had a list of demands, one of which was for Archie’s birthday to be publicly acknowledged with “some kind of nod to that at a lunch or drinks reception.” Soo, who knows if this was a genuine toast or just a requirement the monarch had to fulfill?? Just saying!

Other attendees of the exclusive gathering included Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot, and her best friend, Lady Lansdowne, both of whom served as her attendants on the day of the crowning. Her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes were also there with their children Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis, and Gus. Meanwhile, Princess Catherine‘s parents Michael and Carole Middleton, and siblings Pippa and James were present.

Guests enjoyed a “running buffet” at the palace while official coronation pictures were taken by Hugo Burnand. Drinks and a “modern take” on the traditional coronation chicken canapes were served. After lunch, most family members went to Windsor Castle for a private family drinks party, as they did on the eve of the coronation, as well. But little alcohol was served at the parties as everyone needed to “keep a clear head.” LOLz! Can’t have all the royals getting sloshed amid the big weekend!

Meanwhile, Meghan was busy throwing a small gathering for family and friends in Montecito, an insider told People:

“It’s going to be a low-key party at home. They’ll have friends around them and Meghan’s mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend.”

We’re glad the King hasn’t forgotten about Archie and Lili despite the few times he’s met them. Thoughts on this?! Do U find his comments a little shady? Let us know (below)!

