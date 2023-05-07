Royal Family Doesn’t Publicly Acknowledge Archie’s Birthday Amid Coronation Weekend!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie received no birthday love from the royal family on social media over the weekend!

As you know, the relationship between the Sussexes and the royals has been strained for a while now – and it’s only worsened following the release of Harry’s memoir Spare and the couple’s Netflix docuseries. Despite the family feud, Prince William, Princess Catherine, King Charles, and Queen Camilla put aside their issues and normally acknowledge Archie and Lilibet on their respective birthdays.

But this year things seemed to be different because none of them have yet to publicly wish Harry and Meghan’s eldest child a happy birthday! Instead, the royals have kept all of their social media posts about Charles’ historic coronation that took place on the same day as Archie turned 4 years old.

Related: Twitter Reacts To Prince Louis Yawning During King Charles’ Coronation!

Adding salt to the wound? Archie’s birthday came just four days after his cousin Princess Charlotte turned 8 years old and one week after her younger brother Prince Louis turned 5 years old. And the royals took a moment to mark the Wales kids’ birthdays on their social media accounts. Yikes! Wonder how Meghan and Harry are feeling about this…

Now, it was obviously a big day for Charles and Camilla as they were crowned king and queen during an elaborate ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. They were all pretty busy this weekend. However, you would think there would have been some sort of acknowledgment of Archie’s birthday, especially since they’ve honored the other kids! It was bad enough that they picked this date for the coronation, but now this? Oof…

Granted, Meghan and Harry haven’t publicly paid tribute to Archie for his birthday either. And even though the 38-year-old attended his father’s coronation, he still hopped on a flight back to California shortly after the celebration to spend some time with his son that evening. Meanwhile, the Suits alum reportedly planned a low-key party for Archie with only close family and friends present. An insider told People:

“It’s going to be a low-key party at home. They’ll have friends around them and Meghan’s mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend.”

Fortunately, it looks like Meghan and Harry’s friend Misan Harriman took to Instagram to wish Archie a happy birthday on Saturday. Alongside a screenshot from their docuseries showing a young Archie touching a pic of his late grandmother Princess Diana, she wrote:

“Wishing you the happiest of birthdays Archie.”

We’ll have to see if the royals wait until the coronation festivities are over and later share a post about Archie’s birthday. Thoughts on the matter, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]