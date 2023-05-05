No More Private Jets? Prince Harry Took COMMERCIAL Flight To Coronation!

Lesson learned! Prince Harry ditched his private jet and flew to the UK on a commercial flight!

The Duke of Sussex officially traveled to London to be there in person for his father King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday. According to Page Six, he arrived on Friday via a commercial flight! This comes after he and Meghan Markle were BLASTED for taking a private jet to New York City to speak at Global Citizens Live in September 2021, where he advocated for climate change action. Hah!

Related: Camilla Still ‘Furious’ At Harry Over For Memoir

A source previously confirmed Harry would be changing his ways this time around, telling the outlet the 38-year-old would travel like a commoner to and from the coronation after facing so much backlash for his previous mode of transportation. He plans to leave just two hours after the ceremony wraps, the insider shared:

“Harry’s going to make every effort to get back in time for [Prince] Archie’s birthday.”

Though, we suppose this could change on the very rare possibility his family invites him to stay longer. But considering he’s due out of his home, Frogmore Cottage, right after the coronation, we don’t see this happening! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]