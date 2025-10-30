Prince Andrew NO MORE! King Charles Officially Kicks Brother Out Of Royal Family AND Mansion!

Whoa. Prince Andrew has been hit with yet another blow from King Charles III!

We thought we wouldn’t see the day, but it’s finally come. After Andrew said he’d stop using his royal titles, Charles officially declared that’s not enough. He dropped the hammer — and is starting the “formal process” of axing his younger brother from the monarchy entirely!

That means he won’t be a royal AT ALL! As in, no longer Prince Andrew at all!

Charles made the announcement on Thursday, revealing the 65-year-old will no longer be known as a prince or as His Royal Highness. We should all call him Andrew Mountbatten Windsor instead. A regular last name… as he’ll now just be a regular guy.

Buckingham Palace‘s press release explained:

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.”

It’s not just his most common titles that are at play here. He was also given the titles Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh by his mother on his wedding day to Sarah Ferguson. His honors include the Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Victorian Order. His daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will retain their titles, this according to King George V’s Letters Patent of 1917.

As you’ll recall, it was a big deal earlier this month when the former Duke of York said he’d stop using his titles. Officially stripping him of his titles takes an act of Parliament. So, it seemed like he was finally giving in to his family’s wishes and making their lives easier. According to CNN, Charles still won’t be going through Parliament — but he is trying to make this more official by sending royal warrants to remove Andrew’s titles in regard to York, Inverness, and Killyleagh.

And of course there’s Andrew’s home… Charles is also (finally) kicking Andy out of the Royal Lodge! It took him months, but it’s happening! The statement explained:

“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

Per CNN, Andrew will be moving into a residence on the Sandringham Estate, which is owned by the monarchy, and the move will be privately funded by Charles. Its expected to happen as soon as possible. So he won’t be getting TWO mansions as replacement. And the BBC reported Fergie will have to make her own living arrangements!

As more and more allegations surface about Andrew’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, he has continued to insist he’s innocent. However, the statement concluded by hinting they are very much NOT supporting him through all this:

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

The last time a British royal was formally stripped of their titles was Prince Ernest Augustus, a German-born British prince whose titles were removed under the Titles Deprivation Act 1917 after he swore allegiance to Germany during World War I. So this is a HUGE deal!

The question is, are they making such a bold move because of what’s come out already? Or because like many The Firm feel it’s inevitable that the Epstein files WILL see the light of day? And they don’t want anything to do with Andrew when they do??

Reactions?!

