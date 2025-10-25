King Charles Might Finally Succeed In Kicking Prince Andrew Out Of His Royal Mansion!

Is King Charles finally getting his way? Will Prince Andrew be leaving his royal mansion soon?

For over a year now, the brothers have been fighting over the Royal Lodge estate. The former Duke of York moved into the residence back in 2003 after signing a 75-year lease during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. That means he and his family, including Sarah Ferguson, are entitled to live on the property until 2078. After King Charles took charge, he wanted Andrew out. The 65-year-old managed to avoid eviction, creating a massive rift with his older brother. However, it looks like his luck running out now.

See, The Times reported this week that a copy of the leasehold agreement revealed Andrew coughed up around £1 million for the lease, as well as £7.5 million for refurbishments. He has paid only “one peppercorn” in rent per year — “if demanded.” But other than that? He has not paid rent in DECADES! WHAT!

Related: Prince Andrew’s Family ‘Blindsided’ By Loss Of Royal Titles — Find Out Who Had A ‘Meltdown’!

The news enraged the public, especially as it came after learning more about his alleged participation in friend Jeffrey Epstein‘s underage sex trafficking ring. Andrew’s already lost his titles. It’s no more His Royal Highness or the Duke of York. He’s just a prince now. The people want more consequences, though. They want him immediately removed from his residence. And guess what? Everyone, including King Charles, could be getting their wish!

According to The Sun on Friday, sources confirmed Prince Andrew is “in advanced talks” with King Charles to leave Royal Lodge amid the Epstein scandal backlash. Whoa. Buckingham Palace wants it wrapped up quickly. It is said they are trying to avoid a long parliamentary inquiry over the issue, or really any matter involving the royal finances, so Andrew’s accommodation is a top priority for them at this time.

Here’s the thing, though. Prince Andrew reportedly cannot legally be evicted from the property due to the “cast iron” lease, not without compensation. The Times reported that if he gave up his lease early, The Crown Estate would owe him a “compensatory sum” of around £185,865 per year until the 25-year agreement is up in 2028. That is a total of over £557,595. Damn. Is the monarch willing to shell out that much money just to evict him? And where will Andrew go if the brothers reach an agreement?

The Sun reported that he does not want to go to Norfolk or Scotland. Instead, he would prefer to remain in London or Windsor, close to his two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. However, the public may frown upon him moving to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle. It’s not really a punishment for his alleged actions if he is still staying in luxury, you know! The insider said King Charles feels “enough is enough” when it comes to Andrew, though! So who knows if he’ll score another place on the royal property! He may not even get Frogmore Cottage as was previously offered!

However, you won’t find Andrew without a play to stay. The insider revealed he was offered an escape to Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan palace. The place is over 1,500 square meters, with six en suite air-conditioned bedrooms, an indoor gym with a swimming pool, a home cinema, a large kitchen, and live-in staff. Jeez.

The source explained that Mohamed extended the offer to show his gratitude for Andrew’s “kindness” to the royals when he was the UK’s international business envoy:

“Abu Dhabi’s royal family have made it clear to Andrew that the palace is his if he wants it. It gives him an option should his position in the UK become untenable. He has come under enormous pressure following recent developments and The King and Prince William are nearing the point where they’ve had enough.”

From what we saw last month, Prince William is already sick of his uncle! The insider continued:

“Andrew would be afforded every luxury if he makes the move to the UAE but the climate will take him – and Fergie – some time to get used to. Temperatures often top 50Deg C in the summer months meaning he would have to spend much of his time with air conditioning indoors.”

Yeah, we bet people don’t really care whether Andrew, an alleged sexual assaulter, can stand the heat or not. They just want him out at this point. And so does King Charles!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]